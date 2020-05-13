Drydene Partners With Go Fas, LaJoie, for NASCAR's Return at Darlington

The No. 32 Ford Mustang of Corey LaJoie will sport a new look when the NASCAR Cup Series returns this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the first race since early March. Drydene Performance Products will be on board LaJoie's Ford, debuting an all-new red and white scheme for the 400-mile event.

Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today's modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs.

"I'm glad we were able to take Drydene from virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway to another classic real track in Darlington Raceway," said driver Corey LaJoie. "I've gotten to know Drydene as a group and a brand over the last couple of years and I love representing them. We're all really excited to get back to the track after a few months off and I'm ready to get back after it!"

The company has sponsored LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team in the past at Dover International Speedway and most recently on the virtual No. 32 in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

"Drydene is proud to expand our support of Corey LaJoie and the Go Fas team," said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. "Corey is always an exciting driver to watch and he's a huge asset to Team Drydene. Like the rest of America, we can't wait to see Corey and the sport of NASCAR make a safe return to the track at Darlington."