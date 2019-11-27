StarCom Racing Signs Quin Houff as Full Time 00 Driver

StarCom Racing signs up-and-coming talent, Quin Houff, as its full time 00 driver for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In a short period of time, Houff has raced his way to the Cup Series with determination. SCR continues to build its program around young talent and has high expectations going into its third full time NASCAR season.

“I’m very excited to become a part of the StarCom Racing family,” said 00 Driver Quin Houff. “This is the chance of a lifetime to be able to become a full-time NASCAR cup driver and to turn my childhood dream into a reality. I can’t thank those that were involved throughout my career enough; especially my family and sponsors! I also would like to thank StarCom Racing for this opportunity. I am looking forward to building a reputation and experience alongside this young fast-growing team at the top level of motorsports.”

Houff has shown impressive results already in NASCAR’s top two series with a 12th place finish at Iowa, and a 28th finish at the Charlotte Coke 600, NASCAR’s longest and grueling race. He even banked a top 15 finish on the lead lap at NASCAR’S biggest wrecking yard, Bristol.

“In our efforts to continue the progression of StarCom Racing, we have many plans for building the team in 2020 and being prepared for the introduction of the Next Gen car,” Said Derrike Cope, SCR team manager. “I am pleased to have young and passionate driver, Quin Houff, to continue his progression in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is a delightful, quick-witted young man that is eager to finally showcase his talents and race in his first Daytona 500!”

For more information on StarCom Racing or to gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com or follow the team on social media @starcomracing.

StarCom Racing PR