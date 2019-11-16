Spire Motorsports, Festidrag Development Partner for Ford Ecoboost 400

Spire Motorsports has reached an agreement with Festidrag Development to support the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season finale at Homestead Miami Speedway.
The Quebec, Canada-based athlete development and promotional organization will showcase partners Total Quartz Engine Oil, Rousseau Metal, Inc., and Silver Wax in its foray in NASCAR competition with veteran Reed Sorenson behind the wheel.
Festidrag Development also produces and directs content for Festidrag.TV, a motorsports-focused streaming platform featuring all things high performance throughout Canada.
“Festidrag is thrilled to be able to showcase both our platform and our partners through this exciting partnership with Spire Motorsports,” said Festidrag Development consultant Robert Desrosiers. “As we continue to look for new growth, we seek out unique opportunities to promote our partners that align with our brand. We think this partnership accomplishes exactly that.”
Spire Motorsports earned its first MENCS victory during its inaugural season in July when 20-year-old Justin Haley claimed an upset for the ages by earning the win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in just his third start in NASCAR’s premiere series.
“This has been a year to remember for everyone at Spire Motorsports and we’re excited to close out our first season with the team from Festidrag on board,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “It’s always fun to host new partners and showcase our sport, especially in an area as vibrant as South Florida. We’re looking forward to a great weekend.”
For more information about Festidrag Development, log on to Festidrag.com or visit them on Facebook at @festidrag.
The Ford EcoBoost 400 from Homestead Miami Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, November 17 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The 36th and final race on the 2019 MENCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Spire Motorsports PR