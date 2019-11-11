Newman Finishes 18th in Phoenix

In the debut for Mazola Corn Oil on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford, the 2017 Phoenix winner crossed the line 18th Sunday afternoon at ISM Raceway.

Newman, the spring event winner two years ago, lined up 20th on the grid for the 312-lap race. Throughout the opening stage he reported he was tight in the center of turns one and two, and loose into three.

The first caution flag of the day would wave at lap 65 with Newman running 18th, before he pitted for adjustments to help the handling. He went on to record a 17th-place finish in the stage after a three-lap shootout.

After firing off 16th for the second stage, Newman reported the handling was improving as he finished 14th in the second stage, which ran caution-free to lap 150. Following another stop for service under the break, Newman lined back up 12th to begin the final segment. He advanced as high as 11th by lap 185 and was the first car to hit pit road under green at lap 230. He was caught speeding, forcing him to serve a pass through penalty.

Once stops cycled he ran 19th just a lap off pace, before the caution flew one final time with nine laps to go. He would take the wave around to restart the final three laps, before going on to finish 18th.

Newman and the No. 6 team head to Homestead next weekend for the season finale, which is set for 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

RFR PR