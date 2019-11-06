David Ragan Gears up for Phoenix with Mannington Commercial

For the second time in 2019, David Ragan's No. 38 Ford Mustang will carry the Mannington Commercial colors during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at ISM Raceway .

Mannington Commercial, one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, offers more than 100 years of expertise in the design, engineering and logistics of flooring. Earlier this year, the manufacturer provided LVT and carpet products for the newly constructed Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee, built by Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins. Although it's now one of the world's largest fine flooring manufacturers, Mannington remains dedicated to making floors right here in the USA with a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and the environment.

"I'm really excited to have Mannington Commercial back on board the No. 38," said David Ragan. "They've been instrumental in our team/Bob Jenkins' efforts to give back to the community, and we had a lot of fun with them on the car in Indy. We've had some really great speed as an organization lately, and I'm looking forward to carrying that momentum to Phoenix for another solid run."

The No. 38 Mannington Ford Mustang will take to the track at ISM Raceway on Friday, November 8 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway will air Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.