Truex Punches His Ticket to the Championship Four

28 Oct 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Martin Truex, Jr. punched his ticket to the final four of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after taking the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway. 

 

After being moved on the last lap in 2018, Truex came ready for battle. He dominated from the start, winning stage 1 and 2 and leading 464 of the 500 lap show. 

 

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Toyota seemed to have no issue throughout the race, even when faced with several late race restarts. Truex was able to pull away fairly easily on each restart and maintain position. 

 

Martinsville has not always been one of Martin’s strongest tracks, but the team gets better every year. This was his first win at the famed short track and his seventh win of the season. 

 

William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-5. 

 

The Round of 8 playoff battle continues at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 PM ET on NBCSN. 

Danielle Lockemy

Danielle Lockemy developed a passion unlike any other for NASCAR after being immersed in the sport at a young age. She grew up watching races from the press box and shuffling papers in the media center at Darlington Raceway. The SC native enjoys attending races, engaging with fellow fans and sharing content through social media. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleLockemy.

Latest from Danielle Lockemy

