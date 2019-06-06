Ty Dillon to Debut Patriotic Twisted Tea Paint Scheme at Michigan International Speedway

Dillon Weekend Chatter



What are your thoughts as you prepare to head to Michigan International Speedway with the Twisted Tea team?

“This will be the first time we have been to Michigan this season, which means that we have no idea what to expect from the racing with our new aero package. Everybody has wanted to predict how the racing will be at each track, but the truth is that we just don’t know until we get there and hit the track for first practice. The unknown probably puts some people on edge, but I find it exciting as a driver. I’m ready to get our Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 out there. In this race last year, we were having a strong day and moving up through the field, but the rain cut the race short. We didn’t get the finish we deserved, so I’m looking forward to heading back and trying again.”