Ty Dillon to Debut Patriotic Twisted Tea Paint Scheme at Michigan International Speedway

06 Jun 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Germain Racing Photo
Great things happen when America parties with Tea, and the No. 13 Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 is no exception! Ty Dillon will sport his yellow and blue firesuit at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for the third time this season, but the car will have a much different look than it has had throughout the past three seasons with Germain Racing. This week, the Chevrolet will feature an American flag and highlight the brand’s summer digital campaign, which celebrates Twisted Tea drinkers and the great things that happen when they #PartyWithTea!

 

This will be Dillon’s seventh start at the two-mile speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races under his belt. In his only ARCA Menards Series race at MIS, Dillon won the event after leading 22 laps of competition.
Dillon Weekend Chatter
 
What are your thoughts as you prepare to head to Michigan International Speedway with the Twisted Tea team?
“This will be the first time we have been to Michigan this season, which means that we have no idea what to expect from the racing with our new aero package. Everybody has wanted to predict how the racing will be at each track, but the truth is that we just don’t know until we get there and hit the track for first practice. The unknown probably puts some people on edge, but I find it exciting as a driver. I’m ready to get our Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 out there. In this race last year, we were having a strong day and moving up through the field, but the rain cut the race short. We didn’t get the finish we deserved, so I’m looking forward to heading back and trying again.”

Steven B. Wilson

