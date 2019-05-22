1091 Acquires NASCAR Documentary "Blink of and Eye" Featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Michael Waltrip

1091 announced today the acquisition of “BLINK OF AN EYE,” a NASCAR documentary produced and directed by multi Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb, with Mitch Covington, Susan Cooper and Pam Miller also serving as producers. It will premiere with a private screening on Friday, May 24, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Theater in Charlotte, NC in front of an audience of NASCAR stars and motorsports industry insiders, just prior to the Coca-Cola 600 held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. “BLINK OF AN EYE” will be released nationally theatrically and On Demand this fall.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, "BLINK OF AN EYE," focuses on Michael Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with the iconic driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Over 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch a single win, the longest losing streak in NASCAR, and maybe in all professional sports, when he joined Earnhardt’s race team for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the “Great American Race,” Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and “Sr.” in third. Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first checkered flag. Waltrip never had the opportunity to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip would pay homage to “Sr.” on his return to Daytona in dramatic, unexpected fashion.

The film features interviews with Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with Ty Norris, the former Executive Vice President of Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Inc., and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Richard Childress, and includes a special audio cameo by country music star, Trace Adkins.

“BLINK OF AN EYE touches a much wider audience than NASCAR fans, it is a story of perseverance and friendship that anyone can relate to,” said Danny Grant, Senior Vice President of Film and Strategic Partnerships. “Paul Taublieb does a fantastic, cinematic job with this long untold story and we are excited to partner with TAUBLIEB Films and Monster Energy, along with the support of NASCAR, in bringing this film to theaters and homes nation-wide.”

Producer-Director Taublieb reiterated the wide appeal of Waltrip’s story, stating, "I'm humbled Michael Waltrip placed his trust in me to tell his heartfelt and inspiring story in such intimate fashion, yet on the large canvass of cars going 200 miles an hour. BLINK OF AN EYE is the most compelling sports story never told, and one that transcends sports.”

BLINK Producer Mitch Covington, also a senior executive at Monster Energy, added, “It’s a story for the ages, and myself and the company are thrilled to support and help bring to life, and we’re all fortunate to have a talent like Taublieb helming the project. And it inspired me to write the theme song, In the Blink of an Eye which was recorded by legendary rock star, Bobby Capps of 38 Special.”

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danny Grant and Taublieb on behalf of the filmmakers and Waltrip. BLINK was produced by TAUBLIEB Films with support from Monster Energy and in association with NASCAR, with NASCAR’s Steve Phelps also serving as an Executive Producer.

Director-Writer-Producer Taublieb and his production company, TAUBLIEB Films, are two-time Emmy winners, having taken honors in 2014 for Best Sports Documentary Series with the ESPN 30 for 30 “Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau," and in 2017 in the Outstanding Long Documentary category with “UNCHAINED: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross,” with company principal and Producer Susan Cooper sharing in these awards, and BLINK Producer Mitch Covington also winning an Emmy for his role as a Producer. Covington composed the title song for the film, “Blink of an Eye,” which will be released as a single by Cali-Bama Records. BLINK was produced by TAUBLIEB Films with support from Monster Energy and in association with NASCAR.

BLINK OF AN EYE has also been acquired to be developed into a dramatic feature film by legendary Hollywood producer Roger Birnbaum, with whom Taublieb produced the hit film “THE VOW” in 2014, which grossed $200,000,000 at the box office.

Upcoming 1091 releases include Werner Herzog’s documentary MEETING GORBACHEV (May 3), the fashion documentary HALSTON (May 24.), Hannah Pearl Utt’s feature directorial debut BEFORE YOU KNOW IT (second half of 2019) and the Sundance Film Festival documentary “MIDNIGHT FAMILY” (summer 2019). 1091’s roster boasts 150 award nominations and wins, including two Academy Award nominations for CARTEL LAND and LIFE, ANIMATED, 14 Independent Spirit nominations and over 75 Critics Circle awards. In addition, the company has acquired and distributed critically-acclaimed documentaries and theatricals including WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE, AMERICAN ANIMALS, THE HERO, WE THE ANIMALS, THE OVERNIGHT, BIRDS OF PASSAGE, NERUDA, EL ANGEL, BPM (Beats Per Minute), THE DAWN WALL, among many more.

1091 PR