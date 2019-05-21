Go Fas Racing proud to honor Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad at Coca Cola 600

Ahead of the NASCAR Salutes weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that they will honor Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad on the windshield banner of the Superior Logistics Ford during the Coca Cola 600.

During the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will display the name of a fallen service member on their windshield as a way to honor and remember the men and woman who gave their lives in active duty service.

Born in Mesa, Arizona and raised in Chandler, Conrad joined the Army in 2010 for a tenure that would span eight years. He served in Afghanistan on two different occasions: in 2012-13 and returned in 2014 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

On June 8, 2018, Conrad lost his life at the young age of 26 while serving in Jubaland Province, Somalia as a result of injuries sustained by a mortar blast. He was on a mission 220 miles outside of Mogadishu.

Conrad was a member of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During his time in the military, he earned a multitude of honors and decorations. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, in addition to the Meritorious Service Medal.



Other honors Sgt. Conrad received include the Meritorious Unit Commendation (second award), Army Commendation Medal (third award), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Combat Action Badge, NATO Medal and other honors.

"It's an absolute honor to represent Sgt. Conrad this Memorial Day weekend," Go Fas Racing General Manager Mason St. Hilaire said. "No sport recognizes and remembers the military the way ours does, and we're happy to be a small part of that this weekend. Meeting the families of these fallen heroes and learning their story is always a special part of these weekends and we're happy that we are able to welcome Sgt. Conrad's father, Roy, this Sunday."

Contributing to the patriotic weekend, Superior Logistics Services will serve as the primary sponsor for the Coca Cola 600. Superior Logistics Services provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada. Fitting for the occasion, the No. 32 will sport a red, white and blue scheme, the colors of the Superior Logistics brand.

This is the second season Superior Logistics will serve as a primary sponsor for GFR. The Superior Logistics scheme was good luck for the team last year, pocketing two top-20 finishes in its two races - a 16th place run at Richmond Raceway and a 13th place at the Charlotte Roval race.

Family of Sgt. Conrad will join Go Fas Racing and the Superior Logistics team at Charlotte Motor Speedway for 600 miles of remembrance on Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

