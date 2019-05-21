Roush Fenway to Hold Annual Fan Day on Thursday, May 23

Roush Fenway Racing will host its annual spring fan day at its headquarters in Concord, N.C. on Thursday, May 23. The event is open to the public and will feature autograph sessions with drivers Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as well as NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush.

The event will feature various partner displays, with partners handing out samples and other items. , The famous Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile will be on display and team personal will serve Oscar Mayer Hotdogs to fans in attendance.

In addition team members will be on hand providing fans with first hand pit crew demonstrations and a behind the scenes peek of how race car paint schemes are prepared for the track.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will again broadcast from the event, featuring visits with the Roush Fenway drivers, Jack Roush and Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark.

Roush Fenway encourages fans to take part in the event through social media using the hashtag #RFRFanDay, while the team will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event throughout the day on all of its social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. In addition, fans that are in attendance at #RFRFanDay will have the unique opportunity to use a special Snapchat filter at the event.

Autograph sessions will kick off at 9 a.m. with Jack Roush, Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signing for fans in the team’s museum. Autograph session tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 8 a.m.

The team will host a raffle giveaway in its theater at 12 noon, where fans in attendance can win great prizes.

What: Roush Fenway Racing Spring ‘Fan Appreciation Day’

Where: Roush Fenway Racing Campus – 4600 Roush Place, Concord N.C. 28027

When: Thursday, May 23, 2019. Autograph Ticket distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. with autographs starting at 9:00 a.m. Fan Appreciation Day runs until 1:00 p.m.

Hashtag: #RFRFanDay

RFR PR