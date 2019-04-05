Joey Gase and Eternal Fan team up to Honor Sam Bass in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 in Richmond

Joey Gase, MBM Motorsports, and Eternal Fan will honor Sam Bass in his home state by having his work spread all over the #66 Eternal Fan car at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 13th.

“We are extremely honored to join up with Joey and MBM for this truly one-of-a-kind Sam Bass Tribute car!” said Eternal Fan President, Matt Linn. “The amount of lives Sam touched thru the years will be celebrated on track at Richmond Raceway, under the lights, at the Toyota Owners 400, in true Sam fashion with some of his chosen art works. Our Sam Bass’d up 66 machine will spotlight just a few of the great times he was a part of, and will offer Fans a way to continue his legacy. This is Fan Memories! Fans are encouraged to visit www.richmondraceway.com/fanmemories to learn more on how to share their own memories by either securing a place in the Eternal Fan Racing Piston (ShortythePiston) or creating a custom Fan Memories Plaque for the Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel.”

Eternal Fan was created to provide a better way for fans to celebrate the passion that they have for sports and the places where they experienced positive shared memories. Eternal Fan’s customized Fan Memories programs are transforming traditions by creating legacies for people to celebrate their sporting lives for generations to come. Fan Memories Programs are currently available at Richmond Raceway and Watkins Glen International, as well as an ever increasing discussion on other venues.

“This will be by far one of the coolest paint schemes I have ever driven and I am so honored to be able to drive it. It is awesome that we will have some legends on our car that Sam did art work for, like Rusty Wallace, who was one of my favorite drivers growing up,” said Joey Gase. “Sam was not only an amazing artist and passionate race fan, but more importantly a great person. It does greatly sadden me knowing that if more people would choose life by being an organ donor that Sam would still be here today. I am very happy that we can honor him in his home state and can’t thank his wife, Denise, enough for letting us do this.”

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30PM ET to see the Eternal Fam/Sam Bass Tribute car during the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

MBM Motorsports PR