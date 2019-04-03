Panini America Riding Shotgun With NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Gray Gaulding During This Weekend's Event at Bristol Motor Speedway

Panini America, the world’s largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company and the exclusive trading card partner of NASCAR, will be moving just a little bit faster than normal this weekend. In a unique partnership, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding will race Saturday’s Alsco 300 at historic Bristol Motor Speedway inside a Panini-themed No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro. The vibrant red-and-yellow scheme marks the company’s first time to sponsor a NASCAR driver’s weekend ride. In addition, Panini will be featured on the No. 51 Ford car Gaulding will be driving on Sunday in the Food City 500.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to put more marketing power behind our NASCAR business this season and this partnership is a result of that commitment,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America Vice President of Marketing. “We’ve really enjoyed working with Gray, his team and the Gaulding family in the past while producing his first licensed trading cards. To have our brand and our message on his car this weekend is a new opportunity for us to raise awareness for Panini trading cards – and we’re genuinely excited.

“Gray is one of the most exciting young drivers in the sport and Bristol is one of the sport’s most exciting tracks. Add our scheme to that mix and you have a recipe for creating buzz and interest in NASCAR trading cards that fans can purchase at Walmart, Target, hobby stores nationwide and online at iCollectPanini.com. We’re happy to welcome the Gaulding family into the Panini America family and we can’t wait for this weekend.”

“We love working with Panini and we knew they were the ideal partner for Gray this weekend,” said Dwayne Gaulding, Founder of Standout Management Group. “The team over there is creative, professional and fun. It’s obvious that racing fans love Panini’s trading cards; now they’re going to love Panini’s car, too.”

Panini America PR