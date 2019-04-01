Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15 at Texas

Monster Energy Cup Series News
Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15 at Texas NK Photography Photo
Michael McDowell
No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Started: 15th | Finished: 15th
"We really needed this. We had a great weekend, starting with qualifying on Friday and earning a 15th place starting position. Today, we pretty much ran 15th all day, executing and not making any mistakes. This is the best that we’ve ran in a while so it felt really good. Thanks to Love’s Travel Stops for all of their support. I’m really glad that I could bring them home a solid finish."
Matt Tifft
No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang
Started: 29th | Finished: 24th
"I thought our speed this whole weekend was really good. It was ultimately kind of bittersweet because we feel like we were one or two changes away from being very good like the No. 34, but just got a lap down too early on. After that point, we were pretty solid, just needed our lap back but there was never a wave around opportunity. We definitely tried some new things this weekend and I’m excited for the direction that can bring moving forward."
David Ragan
No. 38 MDS Trucking Ford Mustang
Started: 28th | Finished: 25th
"I was really encouraged with our No. 38 Ford Mustang today. Seth and the team made some really good adjustments yesterday and I felt like we had a top 15 or top 18 car, but we ran out of fuel early in the first segment and it cost us a lap and a half to where we were never able to recover. It was encouraging to see all of our Fords a little faster at the mile and a half and was great to see Michael run so well. It gives us optimism looking ahead to Kansas in a few weeks."

FRM PR

Steven B. Wilson

