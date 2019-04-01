Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15 at Texas

No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang
Started: 29th | Finished: 24th
"I thought our speed this whole weekend was really good. It was ultimately kind of bittersweet because we feel like we were one or two changes away from being very good like the No. 34, but just got a lap down too early on. After that point, we were pretty solid, just needed our lap back but there was never a wave around opportunity. We definitely tried some new things this weekend and I’m excited for the direction that can bring moving forward."