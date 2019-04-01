Front Row Motorsports Finishes Top-15 at Texas

David Ragan No. 38 MDS Trucking Ford Mustang Started: 28th | Finished: 25th " I was really encouraged with our No. 38 Ford Mustang today. Seth and the team made some really good adjustments yesterday and I felt like we had a top 15 or top 18 car, but we ran out of fuel early in the first segment and it cost us a lap and a half to where we were never able to recover. It was encouraging to see all of our Fords a little faster at the mile and a half and was great to see Michael run so well. It gives us optimism looking ahead to Kansas in a few weeks. "