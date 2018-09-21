Hooters expands Chase Elliott sponsorship

Hooters has expanded its association with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a new contract that extends its primary sponsorship of driver Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for three years.

Hooters, the iconic American restaurant brand with a deep history in NASCAR, will be a primary sponsor of the No. 9 team for three NASCAR Cup races each season from 2019-2021. The company joined Hendrick Motorsports as a two-race primary sponsor of Elliott in January 2017.

“For the past two years, we’ve had a front row seat to watch Chase’s meteoric rise within the NASCAR ranks and are excited to expand our relationship with him and the entire Hendrick Motorsports team,” said Carl Sweat, chief marketing officer, Hooters of America. “Racing fans, and Chase fans in particular, are some of the most loyal around. By extending this partnership, we continue to provide amazing experiences and opportunities that fans can’t get anywhere but Hooters, the home for race fans.”

Hooters has made Elliott a cornerstone of its marketing efforts by featuring him in national advertising, launching the Hooters9 Crew website and extending special offers to its customers based on the driver’s weekly on-track performance.

“Hooters is doing a terrific job with its program,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “With Chase, they’re driving new traffic into their stores and earning the loyalty of those customers by providing a great experience. We’ve enjoyed their collaborative approach and look forward to more opportunities to move the needle for their business.”

Elliott, 22, recently earned his third playoff berth in as many seasons at the Cup level. Thus far in 2018, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has posted eight top-five finishes and 14 top-10s, including his first career series victory Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen International. He won the Xfinity Series championship in 2014 and Cup Series rookie of the year honors in 2016.

“We have a great relationship with Hooters,” said Elliott, who will drive the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway. “It’s a place where you can just relax and enjoy yourself. Working with them is always a lot of fun, and their laid-back style is a really good fit for me. I’m looking forward to continuing the partnership with Hooters and doing more to build on their history in racing.”

