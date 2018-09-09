NASCAR FANS AND DRIVERS ARE READY FOR A DRY TRACK!

Covered cars are on grid playing the waiting game

Indianapolis-

It’s been a rough weekend for race fans her in Indy. It has been nonstop rain since Friday.

All track have been cancelled all weekend. However radar is looking better. Looking like we will have a race today keep in mind we only have to get 80 laps in to make the final regular season official

So much on the line for racers. Kyle Busch is starting on the Pole. This is a track he has dominated.

Nobody had any practice time this weekend. Track will be cool, so cars will be fast.

P1-Kyle Busch

P2-Kevin Harvick

P3-Martin Truex Jr

P4-Kurt Buch

This is a “Win Your In” Race. Who will be the dark horse who will be throwing a “Hail Mary” Ryan Newman being one of those drivers along with William Bryon.

So here is a recap of what we have seen so far today.

Titan Jet dryers are moving around the 2.5 mile oval

Drivers Meeting Complete

Gates are open fans are entering

Cars for Martin Truex, Junior and Daniel Suarez failed pre-race inspection and will start from the back of the field

With no opportunity to qualify, drivers were assigned starting positions based on NASCAR points.

My official pick is Kyle Busch

