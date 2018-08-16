Toyota, Bass Pro Shops Team up for Sweepstakes to Benefit the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation has created a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive a 2018 Toyota Tundra and Bass TRACKER® Heritage Edition Boat.

A portion of the proceeds will help in the construction of the Martin Truex Jr. Pediatric Emergency Department at Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C., and help raise awareness, boost advocacy, and generate financial support for initiatives specific to ovarian and childhood cancers. In May, Truex, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and long-time partner Sherry Pollex presented a check for $1.2 million from the foundation to Novant Health for these projects during the foundation’s ninth annual Catwalk for a Cause charity event.

To enter, visit www.MartinTruexJrFoundation.org/sweeps to make a $25 non-tax deductible donation. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 21, 2018.

“It’s great to have two of my long-time sponsors, Bass Pro Shops and Toyota, come together to support the long-term efforts of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and SherryStrong.org,” said Truex, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion who will drive Furniture Row Racing’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota Camry this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. “Novant Health has been such an important part of our lives the past few years so it’s an honor to give back to them for all they’ve done for Sherry and me. This program also allows us to continue other ongoing programs in the fight against ovarian and childhood cancers.”

Race fans at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend can see the Toyota Tundra and Bass TRACKER® Heritage Edition Boat and enter the sweepstakes at the Toyota Racing Pit Pass display. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation will also have a display at the track for signups throughout the weekend.

“I can’t thank you enough for supporting Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and Sherry Strong,” said Pollex. “You are helping us by providing financial support for underfunded cancer research initiatives specific to ovarian and childhood cancers. You truly are a part of our family by donating $25.00 to help improve lives, inspire smiles and realize dreams. Who knows, you may win an awesome Toyota Tundra and Bass Boat as well. Martin and I appreciate your donation very much!”

The Toyota truck is a 2018 Tundra Crew Max SR5 4x4. Factory Options include the TRD Off Road Package, Entune Premium Audio, SR5 Upgrade Package. The exterior color is Super White 040 and the interior is Black FB20.

The Bass TRACKER 40th Anniversary Heritage Edition boat pays homage to the fishing boat TRACKER founder Johnny Morris first introduced in the late 1970s that revolutionized the boating industry. The classically-styled design features chocolate brown carpet, rich tan marine-grade upholstery, white wheels and moon-style chrome hubcaps. Each Heritage Edition boat carries the original Bass TRACKER logo and is equipped with a Mercury outboard, Minn Kota trolling motor, Lowrance fishfinder and custom-matched trailer.

