Petty's Garage and Medallion Bank to Support Wallace Jr. in Kentucky

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Petty's Garage and Medallion Bank will return as the primary sponsors of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 team during this weekend's events at the Kentucky Speedway. Petty's Garage will be on the hood with Medallion Bank on the sides of the No. 43 Camaro ZL1. The famed No. 43 will have the popular Petty Blue and day-glo orange colors on the car.



Petty's Garage, headquartered in Level Cross, N.C., is a speed shop that specializes in production vehicles, restoration and performance upgrades, including high performance packages for the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Petty's Garage has made it easy for fans to get their latest performance parts with a new online store at



Medallion Bank, has assets over $1 billion and is a recreation and home improvement lending institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bank specializes in recreation loans, and home improvement loans, . For recreation loans, Medallion Bank offers an alternative financing option to other lenders' credit scoring requirements. Its home improvement loan program gives contractors flexible financing options for homeowners wishing to make improvements.

"Our ownership of Andrew Murstein and Richard Petty are fully behind our plan with Bubba Wallace Jr. this year and into the future," said Brian Moffitt, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Petty Motorsports. "They are going to step up to support RPM with their two great companies at various races this summer, but at the same time, they want everyone to know that there are sponsorship opportunities with the Petty brand and Wallace Jr. this season. We have a unique opportunity for companies to be a part of this season, and it's important that people know."The Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway is scheduled fornight. The race will be televised live on NBC Sports Network atand broadcast on Performance Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.