With support and mission, Timmy Hill to drive for Rick Ware Racing at Talladega

Keen’s Buildings is headquartered in Live Oak, Fla. and is the leader in storage buildings, steel garages, greenhouses, residential and commercial red iron buildings and steel carports.

Keen’s Buildings was founded in June 1999.

“I can’t wait to get to Talladega this weekend,” said Hill who posted a sixth-place run at Talladega driving for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2013.

“Restrictor plate racing provides a unique opportunity for us as a small team to compete with some of the powerhouses in the Cup Series and with some luck, we can deliver a strong performance.”

Rick Ware Racing will also use the 10 th race of the Cup season to bring awareness to the “Race to Erase Opioids” campaign.

Teaming up with national television host Eric Bolling, Ware and Hill will utilize the event as an opportunity to bring awareness to the danger of opioid overdoses. Bolling lost his 19-year-old son Eric Chase Bolling six months ago from an accidental overdose.

As part of an on-going national campaign, the parties will draw attention to the opioids epidemic in America and its horrendous fallout on families with a series of media initiatives, public service announcements, educational outreach and NASCAR race-day based events.

Eric Bolling, a former Fox News host has been touring the country, warning parents and their children of the dangers of opioid use on the six-month anniversary of the death of his son in Colorado.

“We are proud to partner with Eric Bolling and help bring awareness to the ongoing opioid battle,” said Rick Ware Racing team principal Rick Ware. “With the help of social media, Timmy, our team and the influences of others, I hope our message spreads across many platforms over the coming months to bring attentiveness to the real danger of opioids.”

“I’m truly excited to have Timmy Hill in the driver’s seat for Talladega and the opportunity to raise awareness about RaceToEraseOpiods.com,” offered Kevin Keen, president of Keen’s Buildings.

In 2018, more than two million Americans will suffer from addiction to opioids and in 2017 opioids killed more people than car accidents or gun violence. Drug overdoses are now a leading cause of death and opioid-involved overdose deaths have doubled in the past 10 years.

The GEICO 500 is set from Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, Apr. 29 with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network or SiriusXM Satellite Radio beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT ( 2:00 p.m. ET ). The green flag is scheduled for 1:22 p.m. local.

For more information on Keen’s Buildings, please “like” them on Facebook ( Facebook.com/KeensBuildings ), Follow them on Twitter ( @KeensBuildngs ) or visit keensbuildings.com.

Additional information and support on the “Race to Erase Opioids” campaign is available by visiting RaceToEraseOpioids.com.

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.