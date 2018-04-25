Leavine Promoted To Competition Director

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) has named Michael Leavine as the Competition Director for the organization and its No. 95 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team, effective immediately.

Leavine is the grandson of team owner, Bob Leavine, and has served as the Director of Operations at the organization for the past year. Leavine will continue to serve in his current Director of Operations role as well as the additional responsibilities associated with his Competition Director position. In his expanded role, Leavine will help to maximize the team’s resources with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), who LFR currently has an alliance partnership with.

“Michael has actually been serving as our de facto Competition Director for a while now, but we are finally making it official,” said LFR General Manager Jeremy Lange. “This change is well-deserved, since Michael has definitely put in the effort as a valuable asset to this race team and has always played an integral role in the overall performance of LFR.”

Leavine is a graduate of Baylor University where he earned a degree in Business Management. He started racing in 2010 with an open-wheel car before transitioning over to stock cars in 2011. In July of 2013, Leavine left his driver days behind when he moved into a front office role at LFR working in marketing, public relations, social media, and travel logistics for the organization. During the summer of 2016, Leavine was named the shop foreman, and in 2017, he was promoted to the Director of Operations.

In his elevated role, Leavine will ensure that the team’s resources and efforts are strategically coordinated in order to guarantee that the organization is streamlined in its daily efforts. He’ll continue to serve as the team’s representative within the alliance of RCR teammates, bringing back information to LFR, crew chief Travis Mack, and driver Kasey Kahne in order to make sure that the team has the best knowledge available for their program.

The promotion will be effective immediately as Leavine and the team get ready to travel to Talladega Superspeedway for this weekend’s race.

LFR PR