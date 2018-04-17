AJ Allmendinger at Kroger in Richmond on April 19, Donate Food to Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry

Richmond race fans are invited to the Kroger store located at 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 on Thursday, April 19 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The free event will include an appearance from AJ Allmendinger, who currently competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing, along with autograph signing, photo opportunities with fans and a shopping competition for the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry, an agency partner of FeedMore.



“We love hosting these events with AJ at Kroger stores so his fans can come out and have a great experience meeting him,” said Allison McGee with Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re excited for the opportunity to give back to the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry for this event which allows the food to stay local to the members of the community.”



Food bank representatives will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with essential food bank items. The food from the shopping spree will be donated to the Mechanicsville Christian Center Food Pantry along with a gift card as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support the fight against hunger.



“I always look forward to spending time with the Richmond community at Kroger this Thursday evening before racing at Richmond Raceway,” Allmendinger said. “We have a lot of fun with these events and the best part is having the chance to meet so many fans. I hope to see you there!”

JTG Racing PR