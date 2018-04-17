Roush Fenway Racing Announces Renewal of No. 17 Partners Through 2021

Roush Fenway Racing has announced a deal that will solidify its partnership of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team through 2021. Fastenal will continue to serve as the anchor partner of the No. 17 and will increase its number of primary races with Stenhouse and the team. SunnyD and Fifth Third Bank will each continue to play a major role with the team, serving as primary partners with the No. 17 in multiple events over the next four seasons.

“We are pleased to announce that each of our three primary partners on the No. 17 have signed on with the program through the 2021 season, with Fastenal continuing as the anchor and increasing their number of races,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We’re extremely proud of our relationships with Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank and SunnyD, both personally and professionally, and we’ve been fortunate to work with each to provide on-track performance and solid marketing solutions based on their varied goals and objectives.

“Strong partners are the foundation to the success of any NASCAR team and we believe we have the best in the sport,” added Newmark. “Every employee of Roush Fenway recognizes what these companies do for us, on and off the track, and we’re honored to have all three of these top-level brands committed to our program for many years to come.”

Off the strength of dramatic wins at Talladega and Daytona, Stenhouse raced his way into the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, competing for the Cup championship and advancing to the round of 12. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and former Cup rookie of the year, who finished fourth this weekend at Bristol after contending for the win late in the race, has shown great promise, and stands poised as one of the rising stars in the sport.

Fastenal first joined Roush Fenway Racing in 2010 as the primary partner of the No. 60 Xfinity Series team and driver Carl Edwards, who went on to win the championship that season. They moved to NASCAR Cup racing with Edwards in 2012 before teaming with Stenhouse Jr. in 2015 where they have since served as the anchor partner on the No. 17.

Fifth Third Bank came on board with Roush Fenway in 2012 as a primary partner with Matt Kenseth, before teaming with Stenhouse in 2013. They were featured as the primary for Stenhouse’s first Cup Series win last season at Talladega. As luck would have it, they were also on the hood when he took the checkered flag last July in Daytona for his second career Cup win.

SunnyD burst onto the scene as a primary for the No. 17 in 2016 with an award-winning campaign that Roush Fenway helped launched via social and traditional media. That campaign along with the 2017 “Race with Ricky” promotion earned recognition by the prestigious MarCom Awards. As SunnyD enters their third year on the car, the bar is set for another successful season on and off the track.

No. 17 Partner Renewal Quotes

Steve Newmark, President Roush Fenway Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Driver No. 17 Ford Fusion

“It’s an exciting day for everyone here at Roush Fenway Racing. I’m thankful for all their support over the years and I’m really looking forward to continuing our partnership with Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank, and SunnyD for three more years. I’m grateful they took a chance on a rookie driver. I look forward to many years to come and hope we can all battle together for a championship.”

Dan Florness, President and CEO Fastenal

“We feel Roush and Ricky fit perfectly with Fastenal’s culture as we all share a down-to-earth approach to business. Building our brand and customer engagement with them is easy and rewarding on many levels; and now that Ricky has some wins under his belt, we’re looking forward to getting our Fastenal Ford into victory lane in 2018.”

Matt Jauchius, Chief Marketing Officer Fifth Third Bank

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. It was exhilarating to watch Ricky win at Talladega and Daytona in the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford last season. With this extension, we are banking on a Fifth Third better Racing experience for fans for years to come!”

Henk Hartong III, Chairman and CEO Brynwood Partners

“Our partnership with Roush Fenway and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. allows us to reach our consumers in dynamic and innovative ways. We’re able to expand our exposure beyond the track with integrated marketing initiatives such as social media and in-store vehicles. Last year we saw tremendous success with our “Race with Ricky” campaign. We received over a half-million entries and saw significant growth in engagement with our fan base. We’re able to reach many more SunnyD consumers through the excitement of NASCAR racing.”

