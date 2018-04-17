Bayne Finishes 24th at Bristol

Trevor Bayne was involved in an early multi-car accident in the Food City 500 and was never able to rebound, finishing 24th in the two-day event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We want to be clicking off top 15s and top 10s every week,” Bayne said.“We haven’t had a clean weekend yet but my guys are still working really hard. We’ve just had some bad luck seems something has happened every weekend to hurt our result. We just have to keep working to clean up our weekends and make the most out of them.”

After starting 33rd, Bayne kept his nose clean through the first series of cautions advancing into the top-20 by lap 60. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native reported his AdvoCare Ford Fusion was free in and tight through the center for the opening laps, before a multi-car accident at lap 117 set him back.

Bayne had worked his way up to the 23rd position when suddenly the Advocare Ford broke loose bringing out the caution. . Crew chief Matt Puccia brought his Ford to pit road for a series of stops to make repairs, before Mother Nature set in for good and put a halt on the race at lap 204.

In Monday’s resumption that included a little sleet and rain, the No. 6 team began the day with another set of pit stops to continue repairs following Sunday’s crash. Bayne entered Monday the lone car one lap down, setting himself up to get back on the lead lap at the end of stage two. However, a long green flag run negated that forcing Bayne to finish 23rd, two laps down entering the closing stage.

Bayne and the No. 6 team would go on to battle for the last half of the race in an effort to gain laps back, but would ultimately end the weather-delayed Food City 500 in 24th.

The No. 6 car returns to the track this Saturday night under the lights at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400. Race coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM radio channel 90.

RFR PR