Kyle Busch took his momentum from Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday to Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday.

Busch passed race leader Kyle Larson with just six laps remaining and won for the seventh time at the coliseum in Tennessee.

The Food City was postponed yesterday on lap 204 of 500 and resumed back shortly after 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

Busch has been on a good strand as of late, finishing first twice, second three times and third twice. He started on the Pole after having the fastest lap in qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Sunday put Busch in some elite company at Bristol as his win today is the most of all active drivers and fifth in the tracks history. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has led 2,233 Cup laps at Bristol Motor Speedway, passing Richard Petty for seventh all time.

"There were certainly a lot of 18 M&M's folks here today, so appreciate Rowdy Nation showing up and supporting the cause and getting us a good reception there in Victory Lane right around the start‑finish line area there when I got out of the car and then again in Victory Lane. I saw a lot that were kind of guests of the racetrack that kind of came over and came down onto the racetrack, so it was cool." - Busch added.

Kyle Larson, led 200 laps finished second on Monday. Jimmie Johnson had his best day of the 2018 season, finishing third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman.

"We've been talking about our cars performing better and driving better and creating speed the last three weeks or so, but to finally back it up with a solid finish is exactly what we needed." - said Johnson

Food City 500 Race Results

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Next Race: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway at 6:30 p.m. ET on April 21 on FOX.