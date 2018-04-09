Whitt Finishes 19th in Rinnai No. 72 at Texas Motor Speedway

Stage 1

Cole Whitt rolled off the grid in the 34th position in the No. 72 Rinnai Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway to start the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Caution Lap 4 (incident): Running 30th, Whitt relayed the No. 72 was loose in. He pitted for four tires, fuel and chassis adjustment. He returned to the field to take the green flag restart in the 29th position

As other competitors were electing to make green flag pit stops, Whitt was posted as high as 9th on the leaderboard

Lap 62: Whitt relayed he was way too tight. He pitted under green flag for four tires, fuel, chassis and air pressure adjustments. He returned to track 30th, two laps down

Caution Lap 82 (incident) ultimately became the Stage 1 Completion Caution: Whitt was posted 29th, three laps down. Crew Chief Frank Kerr kept Whitt out on track to take the wave around

Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 29th, two laps down

Lap 115: Whitt continued to experience the same conditions. Under the green flag, he came in for four tires, fuel, chassis and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the field 29th four laps down

Caution Lap 128: Whitt stayed out to take the wave around. He took the green flag restart 28th, four laps down

Stage 2 Completion Caution Lap 170: Whitt completed the stage 28th, five laps down. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment to the Rinnai No. 72

Stage 3

Whitt was scored 27th, five laps down for the start of Stage 3

Caution Lap 179 (incident): Whitt was able to navigate the incident and avoid contact. The race was red flagged to clear debris. He took the restart 25th, five laps down and quickly advanced to 23rd.

Lap 231: Running 21st, six laps down, Whitt relayed the Rinnai No. 72 was free in and tight in the center. He came in for a green flag pit stop for four tires, fuel, chassis and air pressure adjustments. He rejoined the field 22nd, seven laps down

Caution Lap 236 (incident): Having just pitted, Whitt stayed out on track.

Caution Lap 251(incident): Whitt pitted the Rinnai No. 72 for four tires, fuel, chassis and air pressure adjustments.

Whitt continued to run in the Top-25. With another caution before the race end, Whitt continued to battle and ultimately secured a 19th place finish in the Rinnai No. 72 at Texas Motor Speedway

TriStar PR