Click n' Close Ready for Hometown Race with Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace

The race weekend is a homecoming for Click n' Close, whose company headquarters are located in Addison, Texas. Wallace Jr will visit the offices on Thursday before preparing for the weekend's event. Click n' Close and RPM announced their partnership last November at the Texas Motor Speedway and Click n' Close gained national headlines after the famed No. 43 and Wallace Jr finished second in this year's Daytona 500. Click n' Close has seen many fans of the sport support Wallace Jr. in his rookie campaign.

Click n' Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR® and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), returns as the primary sponsor of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend during the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

"The fan reaction and support of our sponsorship of Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace has been awesome," said Wayne Arute, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Click n' Close. "We have a lot of people asking about our fast and secure home mortgage process, visiting our site and just really becoming fans of Click n' Close. We have two great ambassadors in 'The King' Richard Petty and with Bubba. We can't wait to see them again in our home state."





Thanks to its fully digital application process, Click n' Close delivers the fastest mortgage application and approval process on the market today. The application process takes just eight minutes, and applicants receive their approval within one business day. On average, home buyers approved through Click n' Close reach the closing table in less than half the time of a traditional mortgage process, and the actual closing takes just 15 minutes to complete. With Click n' Close, home buyers can apply for a mortgage anywhere, anytime, using any device.





"It's been a great story with Click n' Close thus far," said Wallace Jr. "We made this sponsorship announcement at the Texas Motor Speedway in November and then came into the Daytona 500 and had a great story. We'd really love to have a great race this Sunday in front of all their employees and continue what we've built."





The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race weekend begins this Friday with practice and qualifying. The race will air Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, PRN and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR Radio.

RPM PR