Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway

28 Mar 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
3 times
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
3/26/2018 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 3 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Justin Alexander) has been fined $10,000.
3/26/2018 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 12 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.
3/26/2018 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 34 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Derrick Finley) has been fined $10,000.
3/26/2018 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 42 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.

 

Steven B. Wilson

