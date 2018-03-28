Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 3
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Justin Alexander) has been fined $10,000.
|3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 12
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.
|3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 34
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Derrick Finley) has been fined $10,000.
|3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 42
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.