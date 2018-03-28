MENCS: STP 500 Post-Race Penalty Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway

Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #3-Austin Dillon

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Justin Alexander) has been fined $10,000. 

 

Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #12-Ryan Blaney

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.

 

Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #34-Michael McDowell

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Derrick Finley) has been fined $10,000.

 

Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #42-Kyle Larson

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000. 

 

