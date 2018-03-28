MENCS: STP 500 Post-Race Penalty Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway
Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #3-Austin Dillon
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Justin Alexander) has been fined $10,000.
Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #12-Ryan Blaney
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.
Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #34-Michael McDowell
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Derrick Finley) has been fined $10,000.
Infraction Date: 3/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #42-Kyle Larson
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.
