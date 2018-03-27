27th Place Finish for Cole Whitt at Martinsville Speedway

Stage 1

Cole Whitt rolled off the grid in the 35th position in the No. 72 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Martinsville Speedway to start the STP 500

Lap 10: Running 29th, Whitt relayed the No. 72 was free and lacked forward drive

Competition Caution Lap 50: Whitt was posted 31st. He relayed the handling remained the same. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called Whitt to pit for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He restarted 27th

Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 130: Whitt completed the stage 29th, one lap down from the leader. He relayed the No. 72 lacked forward drive and turn in the center. Crew Chief Frank Kerr opted to keep Whitt out on track to take the wave around

Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 25th, back on the lead lap

Lap 211: Whitt continued to experience the same conditions. Under the green flag, he came in for four tires, fuel, packer removed from the left front, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the field 32nd, three laps down

Stage 2 Completion Caution Lap 260: Whitt completed the stage 31st, three laps down. He stayed out to take the wave around and gain track position

Stage 3

Whitt was scored 27th, two laps down for the start of Stage 3

Caution Lap 370: Whitt was posted 27th on the leaderboard. He pitted for four tires, fuel, and air pressure adjustment. He restarted 32nd, six laps down

Caution Lap 385 (incident): Running 31st, six laps down, Whitt stayed out to take the wave around

Whitt continued to run in the 27th position for the completion of the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway