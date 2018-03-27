Clint Bowyer Wins at Martinsville

Clint Bowyer won his first race at Martinsville Speedway, leading a race high 215 laps in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500. The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion powered by the Ford FR9 engine, recorded his first win for Stewart-Haas Racing and a new Grandfather clock. Ford Performance now has 28 career MENCS wins at the famed “Paperclip”.



“Congratulations Clint, Tony and Gene on a fantastic win” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Clint drove a great race, showcasing his talents leading 215 laps in his Ford Fusion. Ford Performance continues to provide the technology and resources to keep our cars running up front."



“This is a place where I’ve gotten so close,” an emotional Bowyer commented in Victory Lane. I wanted to win this grandfather clock so bad. Let me tell you something, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart, to give this old dog a fresh chance and fresh blood with a new opportunity. Finally, to get the 14 in Victory Lane is just a weight off the shoulders. It’s been a long time. To have it come at this place meant a lot.”



After a snow delayed start to the STP 500, Bowyer came out strong, his car was perfectly set up for the cooler conditions in Martinsville. The No. 14 took the lead over Ford teammate Ryan Blaney (Stage 2 winner) on lap 285 and never looked back. Bowyer managed his race car and equipment throughout the 500-lap event to take the checkered flag 1.146 seconds in front of Kyle Busch, marking consecutive Ford Performance spring race wins at Martinsville.



Ford Performance teammates led a race high 361 lap total out of the 500-lap race; Clint Bowyer 215 laps, Ryan Blaney 145 laps and Brad Keselowski 1 lap.



It was a stellar day for Ford Performance racing with eight Ford Fusions finishing in the top-15; Bowyer P1, No. 12 Blaney in P2, No. 4 Kevin Harvick P5, No. 22 Joey Logano in P6 and Team Penske teammate Keselowski in P10, No. 41 Kurt Busch, No 21 Paul Menard in P13 and No. 10 Aric Almirola P14.



NASCAR heads to the longhorn state, to the Texas Motor Speedway after Easter break. Reference the full 2018 schedule on www.roushyates.com.



RYE PR