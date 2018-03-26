RCR Post Race Report - STP 500

"This certainly wasn't the way we were expecting our day to go at Martinsville Speedway after unloading a fast Chevrolet. Our eBay Motors Camaro ZL1 was a lot better on Saturday and despite having the Trucks on track before us, I still thought we would be a lot better than we were today. We battled tight in the center and loose off the corners during the entire race. Oddly enough for a race at Martinsville, we had very few caution flags. We fine tuned this Camaro ZL1 whenever we could, but just couldn't get the balance where we needed to contend with the guys up front. We'll take a few days to unwind over the off-weekend and refocus for Texas."