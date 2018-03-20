Richard Petty Motorsports Turns to Mack Anthem® to Haul the Legendary #43 Racecar Driven by Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.

Mack Trucks and Richard Petty Motorsports today announced an expansion of their partnership, under which a Mack Anthem® will haul the legendary number 43 racecar currently driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR today. The expansion also makes it possible for Mack to offer customers even more unforgettable experiences at tracks around the country every weekend.



“It just had to be a Mack Anthem, a new American icon, hauling the number 43 car made famous by “The King” Richard Petty,” said John Walsh, Mack vice president of marketing. “Bubba Wallace has brought great new energy to the sport, and we’re looking forward to sharing that excitement with customers.”



Wallace came in second in the 2018 DAYTONA 500 in February, making NASCAR history with the best performance by an African-American driver. Wallace is the first full-time African-American NASCAR driver since the 1970s.



“Key to the success of any partnership like this is a genuine connection between the two brands,” Walsh said. “Both Mack and Richard Petty Motorsports are distinctly American, with strong pasts, ground-breaking presents and bright futures.”



Attendees of the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show March 22–24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Louisville, Kentucky, will have the opportunity to meet Richard Petty in the Mack Trucks booth 34105 the morning of Thursday, March 22.

