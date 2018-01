Daniel Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion will have Peak Antifreeze as his sponsor in the July race at Chicagoland Speedway as part of an one-race deal.

Entering his second full-time season in the Monster Energy Series, Suarez has quickly got our attention with a series best finish of third coming at Watkins Glen International Speedway in August of 2017.

Daniel Suarez 2017 Statistics:

Top 5's - 1 (Watkins Glen)

Top 10's - 12

Avg. Start - 6.8

Avg. Finish - 10.8