Bosch Announces 2017 Giving Track Contributions

Bosch Giving Track contributed a total of $20,000 to charities specified by its sponsored teams including Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing throughout the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™. Through Giving Track, Bosch contributed $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time one of its sponsored drivers secured a cup series victory.

In its third consecutive year, Bosch Giving Track made contributions to benefit seven deserving organizations in an effort to further create a positive impact in the motorsports community:

Joey Logano Foundation – Joey Logano, Team Penske

Checkered Flag Foundation – Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

Childress Institute of Pediatric Trauma – Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Hendrick Family Foundation – Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne, Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Busch Foundation – Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin Foundation – Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Motor Racing Outreach – Matt Kenseth, Joe Gibbs Racing

In the month of November, Matt Kenseth’s victory at the Can-Am 500 secured a $1,000 contribution from Bosch Giving Track to Motor Racing Outreach, which supports racing communities so that they may enjoy a more wholesome life together and, in turn, become role models for millions of motor sports fans around the world.

“From Daytona through Homestead-Miami, each race provided thrilling competition this year, and we congratulate each of our sponsored teams on their hard work and passion that drove them throughout the season,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Through Giving Track, Bosch is able to support their passions off the track by aiding organizations that mean the most to the drivers of our sponsored teams.”

Bosch involvement in motorsports dates back to the early 1900’s, and it has beenequipping NASCAR teams with parts and technical advice since 1991. In 2012, when NASCAR made the move from carbureted engines to more efficient fuel injected engines, Bosch became the sport’s exclusive oxygen sensor supplier. Bosch is now the technical partner for gasoline components including oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and fuel pumps.