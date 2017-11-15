The Weather Channel Will Race with Ragan at Homestead

David Ragan will close out the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with a familiar name on board his No. 38 Ford Fusion. The Weather Company, via The Weather Channel brand, in collaboration with Flagship Solutions Group, will be the primary partner of Ragan’s team for Sunday’s EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



NASCAR recently named The Weather Company, an IBM Business, the official weather partner of the sport, providing officials with insights that allow them to make critical weather-related decisions that impact race operations. Flagship Solutions Group, an IBM business partner, is the technology provider working with The Weather Company to develop a weather insights dashboard that integrates into NASCAR’s racing operations and decision-support system.



“Through this partnership, The Weather Company and NASCAR are helping us better understand the needs and requirements for not only the operations team, but also the drivers,” said Mark Wyllie, CEO of Flagship Solutions Group. “Our relationship with David Ragan will further help to provide that insight so we can develop the correct analytical view of all weather data. It’s truly where the rubber meets the road.”



The 2017 race season finale will mark the first time The Weather Channel blue and white logo will adorn a Front Row Motorsports entry.



“When you have 38 race events outdoors, you’re going to be affected by the weather,” Ragan said. “So, this official partnership between The Weather Company and NASCAR will be a tremendous help to the officials who make weather-related decisions throughout the season.”



“We are thrilled to be the official weather partner of NASCAR, working closely with them to improve the race experience not only for race operations, but also for fans,” said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, head of marketing, global business solutions, for The Weather Company, an IBM Business. “Weather impacts every aspect of a race, and this collaboration will help drive more confidence into NASCAR decision-making, reducing uncertainty.”



The EcoBoost 400 airs live on NBC Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

FRM PR