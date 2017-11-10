Eureka® Wins It with First Ever Sponsorship of NASCAR Driver Number 66 David Starr and Debuts New Eureka® FloorRover™ As the Brand's Most Powerful Vacuum

Eureka, the floorcare brand behind the world's leading home cleaning appliances manufacturer, today announced its official sponsorship of NASCAR Driver #66 David Starr for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. This sponsorship coincides with the official launch of the new Eureka FloorRover vacuum cleaner, making its debut during the Phoenix International Raceway weekend on November 10-12. And, the partnership with Starr continues for the Series' final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19. Eureka's NASCAR sponsorship extends into 2018.

Racing fans nationwide can enter for the chance to win two tickets for an exclusive Meet and Greet event with Starr on Sunday, November 12 and get a brand new FloorRover vacuum autographed by Starr and two pit passes for the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway. To enter, fans must follow Eureka on Instagram or Facebook, using #eurekaracing. Entrants must be aged 18 and older and the winner will be selected on November 9 at 8:00 p.m EST. No purchase is necessary to enter.

"We are thrilled to partner with racing legend David Starr in our first NASCAR sponsorship," said Ting Ting Cheng, Vice President at Midea America. "This partnership will give fans an exciting chance to meet David and it is also the perfect opportunity for us to introduce the Eureka FloorRover, our most powerful vacuum that can plow through any surfaces, FAST!."

As a Title Entry sponsor, Starr's #66 Toyota Camry will be covered completely in Eureka branding, featuring the brand's new logo design, and will even include an image of the new FloorRover vacuum.

"It's truly an honor to partner with and represent an iconic brand like Eureka on the racetrack," said Starr. "I happen to be quite the "clean freak" and the new FloorRover vacuum definitely has my seal of approval with the powerful drive and iconic wheels for great maneuverability."

The FloorRover features breakthrough design and innovative technology that provides consumers a complete cleaning solution. The easy glide wheels are designed for smooth transition when cleaning all floor types—from deep carpets to hardwood floors to tiles. It also has an advanced swivel steering system that maneuvers smoothly to clean around tight spaces and corners.

In addition, the FloorRover features a multi-cyclonic system that separates large and fine dust for no loss of suction. It also includes a variety of convenient cleaning tools on board, a Pet Turbo Brush—the ultimate tool for removing pet hair and dander. The vacuum is available in the color rose gold and is equipped with an easy empty dust cup and a HEPA filter, among many other features.

"At Eureka, our mission is to offer consumers products that will help cleaning faster and easier. Our team of vacuum experts thrive on making products that consumers love," said Cheng. "We are very passionate about cleaning, and people will see that in our new lineup of Eureka products, starting with the FloorRover."

To learn more about the FloorRover, please visit eurekafloorrover.com. The FloorRover is available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Eureka PR