Barney Visser Has Successful Bypass Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack

Furniture Row Racing team owner Barney Visser suffered a heart attack on Saturday Nov. 4 and underwent successful bypass surgery Monday Nov. 6 in Denver, Colo.



Due to the recommended recovery period for the procedure, he will not attend the final two NASCAR Cup Series races — this weekend at Phoenix Raceway and next weekend’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway where his driver Martin Truex Jr. will be one of the Championship 4 finalists vying for the season title.



Visser said he was not feeling well and experiencing numbness before checking into the hospital last Saturday.



“It’s a chance of a lifetime to be in position to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship,” said Visser. “I hope to be in touch with Martin and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) leading up to Homestead and participate without too much excitement.”



Visser is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week or early next week.

FRR PR