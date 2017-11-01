Kurt Busch Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and a Stewart-Haas Ford

Kurt Busch is well known as a diehard Chicago Cubs fan.

Having celebrated the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series after a brief drought of 108 years last fall, Busch was a little disappointed that the Northside team was eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to one in this year’s National League Championship Series.

So while Busch may not be paying attention to the World Series quite as closely in 2017, he can reflect on accomplishing one – or two – of his lifelong goals.

The first was to see every Major League ballpark in the United States and Canada. He accomplished that feat.

The second was to win the prestigious Daytona 500, which he accomplished in February.

Busch joined names like Petty, Pearson, Foyt and Andretti.

Busch was sadly eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs this year after the first round, but there is still much to learn as 2017 comes to a close. And Busch will see what he can do this week in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The driver of the No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has one pole, one win, three top-five finishes and 16 top-10s at the 1.5-mile oval. Additionally, the 39-year-old driver has led 295 laps, has an average starting position of 14.6, an average finish of 15.3, and has completed 98.4 percent – 9,511 of 9,669 – of the laps he’s contested there.

This week marks three years since Busch and veteran crew chief Tony Gibson were paired up, as well. On November 2, 2014, Busch started fourth, led 15 laps and finished an impressive eighth in his first race with Gibson.

Both Gibson and Busch are hoping they can find victory lane once again the great state of Texas.

TSC PR