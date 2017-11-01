Landon Cassill Texas Preview

Cassill on Texas

"Texas was a phenomenal racetrack before the repave, and I think it’s going to work its way to being a phenomenal racetrack after the repave. It’s another track where I did the wheel force test and learned a few things. It’s just a real challenge because Turns 1 and 2 are flatter than 3 and 4. It’s pretty different. Turns 3 and 4 feel pretty similar, but there’s still a lot more to learn now.



"We've had good runs the last couple weeks at Kansas and Martinsville, so we want to keep that momentum going. Texas is also a home race for our partner Love's Travel Stops and their new brand Speedco. So, we want to have a good day for them and all their guests."

FRM PR