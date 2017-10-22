RCR Post Race Report - Hollywood Casino 400

"I am glad we were able to make something out of this day because we had our share of issues throughout the race. We fired off well and were just working on the handling of the Richmond/Menards Chevrolet when I started getting really loose and smelling smoke. Something must have bounced up under the car and pushed the fender brace in because it started rubbing the tire. We got lucky with a caution and were able to get it off the car and work to make sure it didn't rub the rest of the day. We were caught a lap down in the midsection of the race, but were able to get our lap back on one of the cautions. It was a pretty wild race out there, and we were able to survive without any damage. That allowed us to go race at the end, and I was able to bring the car home in the 12th spot."