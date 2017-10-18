McDowell Looks For Similar Results Returning To Kansas

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and Michael McDowell are confident returning to Kansas Speedway, where they earned one of their best finishes of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

During last weekend’s trip to Talladega Superspeedway, McDowell ran in the top half of the field the majority of the day and ran as high as 2nd place before getting hit during “The Big One”. The damage caused him to earn his second DNF (Did Not Finish) of the 2017 MENCS season.

Though Talladega did not end with the results the team had hoped for, McDowell and LFR are confident in their 1.5-mile success from earlier this season, as they prepare for their return to Kansas this weekend.

During the team’s last trip to Kansas back in May, McDowell was able to overcome early-race adversity and finish 13th, earning LFR’s second best finish of the 2017 MENCS season. The team will once again don the Tommy Williams Drywall paint scheme on the No. 95 Chevrolet SS, just as they did the first time at Kansas earlier this year.

“Kansas was a great race for us earlier this season, and we ended up finishing 13th,” said McDowell. “For a team like us, a single-car team, that’s like a win for sure. We are definitely looking forward to going back, because it’s one of the 1.5-mile tracks that we were really good at this season. Hopefully we will have similar success when we go back this weekend.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, October 22 at 3PM ET. Live race coverage will be on NBCSN, as well as weekend updates provided by @LFR95 on Twitter.

LFR PR