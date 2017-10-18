Leavine Family Racing Signs Deal With The Mentholatum Company

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) has partnered with Rohto® Jolt™ cooling eye drops for a multi-race deal through the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

Rohto® Jolt™ provides immediate relief from dry and tired eyes. This is the newest eye drop from the Rohto® family of products which are currently the #1 Global OTC Eye Care Brand*.

Rohto® Jolt™ will be activating at several tracks on the MENCS circuit with samplings and appearances by LFR driver, Michael McDowell. This new product from The Mentholatum Company is designed with drivers in mind as it revives tired eyes, providing immediate relief from dry, burning or irritated eyes. The eye drops come in a unique clear bottle design with a mess-free, single drop dispenser.

Mentholatum develops high quality products dedicated to providing solutions for customers’ personal needs. The Orchard Park, New York based company currently distributes products to over 110 countries around the world. Mentholatum’s philosophy, “Never Say Never,” is similar to the ideals of LFR and their relentless attitude toward achieving their goals.

“Having Mentholatum join us as a partner is great for this race team and aligns with our team philosophy of never giving up,” said Jeremy Lange, Vice President of LFR, “And having them activate at several tracks shows their level of commitment to the sport of NASCAR. We are appreciative to be the marketing avenue they selected to launch Rohto® Jolt™ in the US market.”

LFR PR