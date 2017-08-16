Landon Cassill Bristol Preview

Cassill on Bristol

"Bristol's awesome. I just always enjoy that race track. I've had good fortune there, and Front Row Motorsports as a team has had some really good runs and good finishes there. It's a track where pit strategy can always come into play, and that can work to our advantage. We used pit strategy to get the lead last year and led a bunch of laps, so we know that's something that we can do again in our Love's Travel Stops Ford this Saturday night.



"With the VHT that they've been putting down, it's definitely made the place a little less predictable, a little tougher to figure out, but I think it's good for racing. It has an interesting effect over the course of a race with the way the rubber builds up on it. It can be a wild show for sure."

FRM PR