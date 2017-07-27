Crew Members Suspended After Altercation on Pit Road at Indianapolis Featured

27 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
11 times
Crew Members Suspended After Altercation on Pit Road at Indianapolis Matt Sullivan/Getty Images North America)

Following an altercation on pit road, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has suspended Lee Cunningham and Chris Taylor, pit crew members on Martin Truex Jr.'s car.

 

The altercation took place after Truex and Kyle Busch wrecked each other coming off the second turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Lap 112.

 

NASCAR on FOX was the first to report the incident:

 

 

Barney Visser, Furntiture Row Racing (FRR) owner, released a statement following the announcement:

 

"Our No. 78 pit crew is hired, trained and managed by Joe Gibbs Racing. They are one of the best pit crews on the circuit and have kept us up front all season. We admire the talent and dedication of our pit crew and support all of the decisions and actions taken by Joe Gibbs Racing."

 

Kip Wolfmeier and John Royer will take their respective positions during the suspensions of Cunningham and Taylor.

 

FRR and JGR have a technical alliance. Both teams share technical information, pit crews, and car chassis.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Caleb Whisler

I am 19 years old from Atlanta, GA. I have been following motorsports since I was born. Motorsports has been "passed down" in my family. I am named after NASCAR Hall of Famer, William Caleb Yarborough, also known as Cale. Growing up in the southeast, racing was something that was a Sunday tradition after church. What an honor it is to share that passion with others.

Latest from Caleb Whisler

Related items

More in this category: « Statement from Furniture Row Racing team owner Barney Visser in regards to the No. 78 pit crew.
back to top