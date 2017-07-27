Following an altercation on pit road, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has suspended Lee Cunningham and Chris Taylor, pit crew members on Martin Truex Jr.'s car.

The altercation took place after Truex and Kyle Busch wrecked each other coming off the second turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Lap 112.

NASCAR on FOX was the first to report the incident:

Barney Visser, Furntiture Row Racing (FRR) owner, released a statement following the announcement:

"Our No. 78 pit crew is hired, trained and managed by Joe Gibbs Racing. They are one of the best pit crews on the circuit and have kept us up front all season. We admire the talent and dedication of our pit crew and support all of the decisions and actions taken by Joe Gibbs Racing."

Kip Wolfmeier and John Royer will take their respective positions during the suspensions of Cunningham and Taylor.

FRR and JGR have a technical alliance. Both teams share technical information, pit crews, and car chassis.