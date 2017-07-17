5-hour ENERGY Racing Throwback Sweepstakes

Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots, announces the company's Racing Throwback Sweepstakes, where the grand prize is a trip to a premier series race, and the winning photo is featured on the hood of the 5-hour ENERGY® #77 Throwback themed race car at Darlington Raceway.

This year’s Official Throwback Weekend will be celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport. This year, the Southern 500 #77 paint scheme will feature photos of past rookie drivers and some of their crowning career moments.

“Since the 5-hour ENERGY® #77 Toyota has been making such a splash with rookie driver Erik Jones this season, we thought it only appropriate to honor the past rookie drivers from that era,” said Melissa Skabich, Communications Director, Living Essentials. “It is remarkable to look back at the accomplishments of the rookies during that era, and we expect to see the same type of great moments in the future for Erik.”

Fans can enter by submitting a photo taken of themselves between 1985 and 1989 using the form here. Registration must be completed by 11:59 pm EDT on Monday, July 31, 2017. Void where prohibited, no purchase necessary to enter or win. Official sweepstakes rules can be found here.

GRAND PRIZE

The winning Throwback photo will be featured on the 5-hour ENERGY® #77 Toyota Camry during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, 2017. The winning entrant will also receive a trip for two to a premier series race of their choice during the 2017 season including: round trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and two track Hot Passes for a VIP experience.

SECOND PLACE

Signed Erik Jones #77 driver’s uniform from the 2017 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

THIRD PLACE

A set of Erik Jones #77 driver’s gloves and shoes from the 2017 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

FOURTH PLACE

5 winners will receive an Erik Jones #77 prize pack including:

· One Erik Jones 5-hour ENERGY® #77 t-shirt

· One Erik Jones 5-hour ENERGY® #77 hat

· One pair of 5-hour ENERGY® sunglasses

· One signed Erik Jones Hero Card

· One 12-count pack of 5-hour ENERGY®

