RCR Post Race Report - Overton's 301

"One of the positives from today is seeing the cars we raced around finish in the top 10. It reflects the speed we had in our Grainger Chevrolet. We struggled pretty much all weekend and the set up Luke and the engineering team came up with for today proved beneficial. At the end of the long runs, we were one of the fastest cars on the track. It was nice to earn stage points. It's too bad our pit strategy didn't pan out and contact with another car caused us to spin. Fortunately, we didn't hit anything. We needed a caution at the end to get us back into contention but the race stayed green. Today's finish was by no means a reflection of the quality of car we actually had."