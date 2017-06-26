MDM Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Review: Iowa Speedway

After leading final practice on Friday afternoon in the No. 99 Soleus Air Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway, 20-year-old NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Brandon Jones scored his first top-five of the season in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competition in only his third start of the season.

Jones was the fastest in NCWTS final practice preparing for the M&M's 200 Presented by Casey's General Store. He qualified 13th and raced around the top-10 all evening. He avoided multiple incidents throughout the 200-lap event, and a late race caution provided an opportunity for crew chief Shane Huffman to put four tires on the No. 99 Soleus Air Chevrolet. Making passes three- and four-wide with just a few laps remaining, Jones was able to score a third-place finish, his second straight top-10 finish in the NCWTS and first top-five of the season in the series.

"I felt like our Soleus Air Chevy was a strong truck from the drop of the green flag tonight ," said Jones. "Track position was key the whole race, and it got to where you really couldn't pass anyone once the field got strung out. Shane Huffman made a great call to take four tires there with just a handful of laps left and that was really the difference that let us get up there in the mix. If we would've had just a few more laps, I think we definitely could've had something for them."

The next NCWTS event is the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 on July 6 at 7:30p ET at Kentucky Speedway located in Sparta, Kentucky.

MDM Motorsports PR