Whitt Steadily Building Momentum

Cole Whitt, driver of the RTIC Coolers No. 72 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) entry will compete this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Having seven previous MENCS starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Whitt has completed a total of 1788 laps. Coming off of a 16th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Whitt and the No. 72 RTIC Coolers team are steadily building momentum and head to Kansas with optimism of securing a solid finish.

RTIC Coolers will serve as the primary sponsor for Whitt and the No. 72 at Kansas Speedway. Preparing to launch a new series of items, RTIC Coolers offers a wide variety of rotomolded coolers and drinkware. Visit their website www.rticcoolers.com for the current line and upcoming details of new items.

TriStar Motorsports has recorded four MENCS starts and last competed at Kansas in 2013 with Mike Bliss.

The Go Bowling 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 13 , at 7:30pm ET , airing live on FS1.

Tristar PR