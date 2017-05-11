Two Top-10 Finishes Catapult Almirola into Kansas

A ninth- and fourth-place finish in the last two races catapults Aric Almirola and the No. 43 Smithfield Ford team into Kansas. The team hopes momentum from the good runs will continue this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The team moved up three spots in the Championship Standings and looks to continue their journey forward at a track that is historically good for them.

Almirola has 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track. He scored three Top-10 finishes with his best of eighth coming in the spring of 2013 and 2014. Almirola also has experience leading the field at Kansas Speedway. In the fall race in 2012, Almirola led 69 laps and was poised for the win when a blown tire ended the team's day early. Last season wasn't as good as the team hoped. They raced as high as 14th in the spring race and finished 18th. In the fall, an accident early ended their day early.