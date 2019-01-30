Colin Garrett Joins Sam Hunt Racing for 2019 K&N East Campaign

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that the team will bring 18 year old driver Colin Garrett aboard to pilot their No.18 SHR Chevrolet. Garrett, who ran twelve of the fourteen races with Hunt-Sellers Racing in 2018 – posted a season best third place finish in his rookie season at South Boston, along with five more top -10 finishes throughout his partial season. The 18 year old has a limited late model championship at South Boston Speedway (2017), along with NASCAR NWAAS Late Model Victories.



The team hopes to run the full 2019 campaign, funding permitting. Veteran NASCAR Xfinity and K&N Crew Chief Clinton Cram will return to the No.18 team, along with much of 2018’s team roster. This will mark Garrett’s first points run in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, this year without rookie stripes. SHR Team Owner Sam Hunt is excited to bring back his young driver in 2019.



“Colin showed great potential and raw talent as a professional race car driver in 2018, and matured vastly throughout last year’s races both as a driver and a spokesperson for sponsors and teams. I’m excited for him to continue his growth with the entire SHR organization in 2019. Having Clinton (Cram) back calling the shots should make for exceptional communication between driver and crew chief.”



Garrett, after finishing inside the top 10 in 2018 points without running the full schedule, is excited to take off the rookie stripes in 2019 and get back in the car.



“I’m extremely stoked to get back in the seat of the 18 car. We all worked really well together last year so it should be interesting to see what can unfold throughout this year. I wasn’t sure if I would be



returning to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2019, which made getting this call extremely exciting. I’m looking forward to getting to work in my No.18 Chevrolet SS here in the next few weeks.”



Along with Garrett, the SHR Organization announced their switch from Toyota to Chevrolet as their primary manufacturer in 2019. The team will also operate inside a technical alliance with Rette Jones Racing. Previous New Smyrna race winner Ronnie Bassett Jr will join SHR for the season opener and serve as a coach for Garrett, as it will mark Garrett’s first K&N race at the half mile.



