HairClub to partner with Hill Motorsports at Homestead-Miami Speedway

On the heels of their career-best NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last month, Hill Motorsports announced today that HairClub, a leader in total Hair Solutions will support the team in Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.



Tyler Hill, the younger brother of team owner and mainstay driver Timmy Hill will pilot the No. 56 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado in the 134-lap race.



For more than 40 years, HairClub has been a leader in Hair Regrowth, Replacement and Restoration offering hundreds of combinations of services and products to address all stages of hair thinning and hair loss



Hair Club has helped more than 600,000 men and women restore, enhance and style their hair, providing the opportunity to “Love your hair. Live your life… to the fullest.



Friday night’s Truck Series season-finale will mark the company’s first foray in NASCAR.



“We're thrilled to be teaming up with Hill Motorsports and the No. 56 Chevrolet Silverado at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend,” said HairClub president and CEO Mike Nassar.



“We're even more excited to get Tyler into one of our 120 full-service salons and share our products and services with him.”



One of the new independent teams on the Truck Series circuit, the team gained the respect from the competition and fans with a brilliant top-five finish at Martinsville in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. For truck owner Timmy Hill – who earned his career-best NASCAR finish at the famed paperclip – the addition of HairClub is one of the blessings that has followed the team’s stunning performance.



“We are very excited to have such a really great, quality company come on board with us for the last race of the season at Homestead,” offered Timmy Hill.



“We are a young, small, and new team but we have experienced a lot of success for our first season. It is very rewarding to have HairClub join us and we look forward to continuing our success with them."



For Tyler Hill, the 25-year-old is poised to make his debut at Homestead’s 1.5-mile oval and hopes to deliver another strong effort for his family-owned team to carry some momentum into the offseason and 2020.



“I’m very appreciative and honored to have the chance to represent HairClub this weekend at Homestead,” sounded Tyler Hill. “I’ve never been to Homestead, but we have a lot of good people who are focused on making sure we can go there and have a good showing.



“It’s my goal to give HairClub a finish they can be proud of and then turn our attention towards an even more competitive 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season.”



To learn more about HairClub, please visit HairClub.com.



For more on Timmy Hill, please visit his Facebook page. Hill is also active on Twitter. You can follow and Tweet with him @TimmyHillRacer or Instagram @TimmyHillRacer.



For more on Tyler Hill, you can follow and Tweet with him @Tyler_Hill_.



The Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 23rd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 15 from 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



Hill Motorsports PR